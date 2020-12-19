Dial 112 for help: Manipur 31st state to implement emergency response system

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was present during the launch of Emergency Response Support System in the state. (PTI Photo)

Manipur has become the 31st state in the country to implement an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) as chief minister Nonthombam Biren Singh launched ERSS number 112 for the state at 1st battalion Manipur Rifles premises here on Saturday.

Under ERSS, all emergency numbers like 100 for police, 101 for fire, 102 for ambulance and disaster response have been integrated into one number ‘112’.

ERSS mainly consists of three main components-Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), Mobile Data Terminal (MDT), District Coordination Centres or District Control Rooms.

In other words, ERSS Centre is a sophisticated police control room using computer technology and internet facility for real time communication and coordination between the control room and mobile vehicles and for quicker intervention to attend to distress calls.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, CM Biren Singh said, “The new system will help people effectively at the time of emergency by saving lives and properties.”

“Strengthening of the police stations all over the state and installation of modern equipment are in active consideration of the government,” he said.

Chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP Manipur LM Khaute were also present for the occasion.

ERSS is part of the Central government project to launch a nationwide unified emergency system with a single emergency number, 112, for all kinds of emergencies and distress calls from across the country.

ERSS is designed to receive voice calls, sms, e-mails, panic SOS requests, web requests, etc from citizens in distress. All these are sent to the common number 112.

“The neighbouring states such as Nagaland and Assam have already implemented the new system,” says inspector general of police (zone II) Clay Khongsai, the nodal officer for ERSS in the state police department. “But we’re not the last state to implement as few other states are also yet to implement it,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement ERSS and Nagaland was the first in the northeast.