Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally as Bihar votes for 1st phase

Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally as Bihar votes for 1st phase

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for migrant crisis, Rahul Gandhi asked why PM Modi has stopped talking about creating employment opportunities.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during an election rally at West Champaran on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing his election rally at Champaran, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday doubled down on BJP-JD(U) for “destroying” Bihar as polling is underway in 71 constituencies of the state in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here last time he promised that a sugar factory will be set up here and he will have tea with you all. Do you remember? Did he have tea with you?” Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress leader said he was surprised to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigies getting burnt in Dussehra in Punjab. This is sad and should not happen as he is the prime minister of the country, but this how Punjab farmers feel about him, Rahul Gandhi added.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

“What Nitish Kumar did to Bihar in 2006, PM Modi is doing the same to Punjab and to the rest of the country,” Rahul Gandhi said referring to the three farm laws recently passed by Parliament.

Talking about Bihar’s unemployment, Rahul Gandhi said, “ Nowadays, PM Modi does not talk about jobs. Because Bihar people won’t believe in his lies anymore. Congress has been in Centre for decades. We know how to rule. But of course, we have some shortcomings. We can’t lie through our teeth.”



Also Read: ‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga

“Why do Bihar people have to go to other states for jobs? Do our Bihar brothers and sisters lack in anything? No, your CM and PM lack,” Rahul Gandhi said.

On Covid-19-induced lockdown, the Congress leader said, “Noteban and lockdown followed similar trends. PM Modi announced both at the last moment. Middle class and lower middle class people suffered the most, while the industrialists were cushioned.”

Rahul Gandhi will address another rally on Wednesday at Kuseshwar Sthan in Darbhanga. Earlier, he addressed two election rallies, at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, to boost the electioneering for the first phase polls.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST

latest news

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud
Oct 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Mizoram records first Covid-19 casualty; 60-yr-old man had co-morbidities
Oct 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Jeet Thayil: Versatile wordsmith, poet and novelist
Oct 28, 2020 14:05 IST
Louisiana braces for third hurricane strike this year as ‘Zeta’ approaches
Oct 28, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.