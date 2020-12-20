Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah

Launching a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the way TMC workers attacked BJP national president JP Nadda during his Bengal tour proves the law and order situation of the state. “The BJP condemns it and I condemn it too personally. BJP believes that in a democracy everyone should have the right to voice their views,” Shah said.

Revealing that BJP’s CM candidate in West Bengal for Assembly election 2021 will be someone from Bengal, not ‘outsider’ like what Mamata Banerjee generally terms BJP’s central leaders when they visit the state, Amit Shah said, “Does she want a country where people from one state will not visit another? Did she call Indira Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee, Narasimha Rao outsiders when they used to come to West Bengal? But don’t worry, someone from Bengal will be the next CM of the state.”

After JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked early this month when he was on a tour in the state, a bitter Centre versus state has been triggered. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the attack was staged as national leaders of BJP come with their separate security cover, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in his report condemned the law and order situation of Bengal. The ministry of home affairs summoned West Bengal government’s top officials, including the chief secretary, but the state government decided not to respond and termed the Centre’s interference as damaging to the federal structure. Finally, on Friday, a video conference was arranged between Union home secretary and West Bengal government officials, ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal visit.

“We haven’t done anything in Bengal that is against the federal structure,” Shah said on Sunday.

Commenting on TMC’s support to the ongoing farmers’ protest, Amit Shah said, “West Bengal is not giving Rs 6,000 to its farmers. Mamata di is not releasing those funds but is supporting the farmers’ protests. First, release that money. Give those money on the occasion of your nephew’s birthday only. 23 lakh farmers from Bengal have requested online for PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi. Mamata di still prevents them by not giving them actual certification! She is not even sending a list of farmers to the Centre.”