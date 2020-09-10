Sections
Home / India News / 'Didi a barrier between people of Bengal and schemes for needy': JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee

The BJP president also slammed ‘champions of democracy sitting in Delhi’ for staying silent on alleged killings of over 100 saffron party workers in the state.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda (Courtesy: twitter.com/BJP4India)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday addressed a state executive meeting of the party’s West Bengal unit via videoconferencing, attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and calling her a ‘barrier’ between the people of the state and ‘good schemes for the needy’.

“Mamata didi becomes a barrier between the people of Bengal and good schemes for the needy”, the BJP chief said, adding that Ayushman Bharat, a Rs five lakh crore coverage for the poor, provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not been received by 4.57 crore eligible people in West Bengal.

Nadda further accused the state’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of minority appeasement, remarking that while a lockdown was imposed in West Bengal on August 5-the day foundation stone of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya-there was no lockdown on July 31, on the festival of Bakrid.

Talking about the alleged killings of BJP workers in West Bengal, Nadda said, “More than 100 workers of our party have been murdered here. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? But ‘champions of democracy’ sitting in Delhi will not say a word on this”.



The BJP leader also accused TMC leaders and ‘land mafia’ of being behind the recent incident of vandalism at the Visva Bharati University.

On the saffron party’s success in West Bengal in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, Nadda said, “In 2011, we had a 2% vote share in Bengal with four seats. In 2014, we got two seats but vote share rose to 18%. In 2019, we got a vote share of 40%. We have to continue at the same speed and in the coming elections, we’ve to defeat TMC”.

The West Bengal assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. The BJP, buoyed by its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, is looking to unseat CM Mamata’s TMC government, in power for two successive terms since 2011, and form the first BJP government in the state.

