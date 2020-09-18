‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment in Lok Sabha

Union minister Anurag Thakur said he didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments after his Nehru comment led to an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (PTI)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday expressed regret for his Nehru comment in the Lok Sabha, which led to a furore in the Lower House. “I had no intent to hurt the sentiments of anybody. Agar kisi ko thes pahunchi hai, to mujhe bhi is baat ki peeda hai,” Anurag Thakur said.

Defending the PM-CARES fund, Thakur said, “PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru & Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM’s National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this.”

Also Read | Row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis, Lok Sabha adjourned

“Opposing PM Cares Fund, just for the sake of it, is like they opposed EVMs and then lost many elections. They subsequently termed Jan Dhan, demonetisation, Triple Talaq and GST as bad. They find defect in everything, truth is their intention is defected,” the minister added.

Drawing a parallel to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, the minister said, “Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance?”

Anurag Thakur’s comment evoked sharp reaction from the Congress. “How did Nehru come into this debate? Did we take (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s name? Who is this boy from Himachal?” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Opposition raised ‘Goli maro mantri resign’ solgans inside the House.