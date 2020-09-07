Differences surface in Bengal BJP over induction of new faces in youth front

A cold war is raging in the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over induction of new leaders in state Yuva Morcha, the youth front.

Differences cropped up recently after Saumitra Khan, a member of the Lok Sabha and the state Yuva Morcha president, announced the list of members in the youth front’s new state committee. Senior party leaders, who did not want to be quoted, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh declared the list null and void as he wanted some changes.

Khan had to publish a new list in which Prakash Das, a youth leader known to be close to Ghosh, has been named the Morcha general secretary.

“A section of central leaders want Shankudeb Panda, who defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is known to be close to national executive member Mukul Roy, to be the Morcha general secretary,” a state BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

He said that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who looks after the organisation in Bengal and also wants Panda’s induction, had a discussion with Ghosh on Saturday. “But Ghosh is not willing to change his decision,” he added.

“In a Rightist party, a lot of people can eye the same post but the decision of the leadership is final. The matter has been sorted. Panda will be inducted somewhere else,” a senior leader close to Ghosh told HT on Sunday.

Anupam Hazra, the former TMC Lok Sabha MP from Bolpur who defected to the BJP in March 2019 and was defeated by TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty in the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been made a vice-president in the Yuva Morcha.

A section of BJP leaders said his name too was discussed for the post of general secretary but Ghosh was opposed to it.