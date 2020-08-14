Sections
Home / India News / DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel, who caught DSP Davinder Singh, gets gallantry medal

DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel, who caught DSP Davinder Singh, gets gallantry medal

Inspector general Vijay Kumar and DIG Goel had played an important role in registering a case against DSP Davinder Singh earlier this year.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deputy inspector general (DIG), South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel. (ANI)

Deputy inspector general (DIG), South Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel is among Jammu and Kashmir Police officers who have been awarded the Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG). Goel is the one to catch Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh at a check post while he was ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in January this year.

The office of the inspector general of South Kashmir had received the tip-off about the movement of a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant. The operation was carried out under Goel’s supervision which led to Singh’s arrest along with terrorists Naveed Babu and Altaf. Inspector general Vijay Kumar and Goel had played an important role in registering a case against Singh earlier this year.

Goel, along with three IPS officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police - including Sandeep (SSP Anantnag), Gurinderpal Singh (SP Kulgam) - have been awarded the PMG. Two more J&K Police IPS officers, DIG Vidhi Kumar Birdi (currently on deputation in the NIA) and Tejinder Singh (SSP), have received 1st and 2nd bar to PMG respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials have been awarded the maximum number of gallantry medals as the Union home ministry released the complete list on Friday. With a total of 81 medals, Jammu and Kashmir Police tops the list of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG).



Besides this, Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Delhi Police Special Cell, who died in Batla House encounter in 2008, has been awarded gallantry medal posthumously. Sharma has received 6th bar to Police Medal for Gallantry - his 7th gallantry medal.

