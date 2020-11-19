‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Thursday via video conferencing and said that the ‘Digital India’ mission launched by the government five years back is no longer being seen as a regular government initiative, it has become a way of life.