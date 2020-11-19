Sections
'Digital India has become a way of life', says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Thursday via video conferencing and said that the 'Digital India' mission launched by the...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(PIB India/YouTube Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Thursday via video conferencing and said that the 'Digital India' mission launched by the government five years back is no longer being seen as a regular government initiative, it has become a way of life.

