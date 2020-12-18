Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Digvijay, Kamal Nath regimes were the most corrupt: MP Home Minister

Digvijay, Kamal Nath regimes were the most corrupt: MP Home Minister

“During Digvijay Singh’s tenure, the Congress was unable to prevent attacks by Naxals. Such attacks had risen in their regime. We will not let any of their activities succeed. I appeal to all the citizens to not worry,” he added.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:49 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra talks to media. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that the Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath governments in the state were the most corrupt.

“State governments that were under former Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath’s regime were the most corrupt. Many reports had stated the same,” the Minister said at a press conference.

Talking about the impact of Naxals in the state, he noted that during his tenure the activities of the group have reduced.

“During Digvijay Singh’s tenure, the Congress was unable to prevent attacks by Naxals. Such attacks had risen in their regime. We will not let any of their activities succeed. I appeal to all the citizens to not worry,” he added.



Reacting to the ongoing farmers’ protest he said, “The tukde tukde gang is running campaigns only based on apprehensions. Firstly, they protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and now these farm laws. This gang will not succeed.”

Speaking on the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, he alleged, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is running coal mafias, drug mafias and poll mafias in the state. I hope she no longer remains the Chief Minister of the state.’

He stated that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government follows only the Constitution and nothing else.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Paava Kadhaigal review: A shockingly realistic film on honour killing
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
SAI approves Sindhu’s request for travelling coach and physio
by Press Trust of India
Shefali says she was typecast: ‘I played mother to Akshay at age of 28-30’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.