‘Dil abhi bhara nahin’: Jharkhand demands a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi

MS Dhoni was known as world’s best finisher during his playing days. (Getty Images)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni-- India’s only cricketer to have won two world cup titles as captain of the team—who announced his retirement from International cricket on the 74th Independence Day today.

Dhoni’s announcement has ended speculations on his international career including a possible bid to make a claim for a place in the squad for the next Twenty20 World Cup tournament.

“I wish to appeal to BCCI to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni which will be hosted by all of Jharkhand and witnessed by the whole world,” Soren tweeted reacting to Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni is a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand’s capital and has played in front of his home crowd in a couple of International matches held at Ranchi’s newly constructed cricket stadium. Soren said Indians would love to see Jharkhand’s son in action again.

“Mahi, who gave the country and Jharkhand several moments to remember, has retired from international cricket today. We won’t be able to watch our favourite son of Jharkhand in the blue jersey any more. But the hearts of the countrymen are not full yet. I want Mahi to play a farewell match in Ranchi,” Soren said in his first tweet.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was known for his astute cricketing brain and ability to deal with pressure while finishing games for India. He is widely considered one of the greatest tacticians that the modern one day version of the game has seen.

He also has the distinction of leading Indian team to all three ICC trophies, the one day world cup trophy in 2011, world T20 title in 2007 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Wishes and tributes for the Indian legend are flooding the social media. From his fellow cricketers to other sportsmen to celebrities from other fields to politicians; all are wishing Dhoni well for his second innings while acknowledging his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Home Minister Amit Shah says he hopes Dhoni will continue to contribute in strengthening the game and added that with Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, the world will miss his helicopter shots.

“I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats,” he tweeted.

The home minister said Dhoni has mesmerised millions through his unique style of cricket.

“I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!” he said.