Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Dilli Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers unite in Panipat, move together towards Delhi

Dilli Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers unite in Panipat, move together towards Delhi

The group of thousands is likely to reach the Haryana-Delhi border by Friday afternoon even as another group did not stop for the night in Panipat but continued to move, reaching Sonepat

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:41 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

Congress leader RS Surjewala meets agitating farmers. (HT photo)

A gathering of thousands of farmers is likely to reach the Haryana-Delhi border by Friday afternoon as farmers from Punjab have also joined Haryana farmers in Panipat.

They are jointly resuming their journey for Delhi in support of the Dilli Chalo call given by several farmer organisations of the country. The march of Punjab farmers has continued since they broke barricades at several locations on the borders with Haryana.

Farmers from Haryana stopped their journey for the night at Panipat toll plaza where they were joined by those from Punjab. Several farmers from Punjab, who reached Panipat late on Thursday night, continued their onward journey and reached Sonepat district where the police have put up barricades to stop them.

Also read | Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi

Farmer leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and BKU leader from Haryana, Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with their supporters met at Panipat toll plaza. “It has now become a Jan-Andolan. Lakhs of farmers from Punjab are entering Haryana from 10 different routes, united against these anti-farmer laws,” said Rajewal.

“Not just farmers, every section of society is with us and only the BJP is in favour of these laws,” he added. Police have put up barricades near Samalkha town of Panipat district and even dug holes on NH-44 to impede the farmers’ march.

Haryana BKU president Charuni has urged state farmers to come out of their houses and join the protest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:28 IST
Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border
Nov 27, 2020 10:05 IST
What to look for in the GDP numbers today
Nov 27, 2020 09:30 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi
Nov 27, 2020 10:26 IST
Germany plans nearly 180 billion euros in new debt for 2021
Nov 27, 2020 10:20 IST
IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 493 trade apprentices engagement, check details
Nov 27, 2020 10:17 IST
JCO killed in Pak firing in another instance of ceasefire violation at LoC
Nov 27, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.