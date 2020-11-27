Dilli Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers unite in Panipat, move together towards Delhi

A gathering of thousands of farmers is likely to reach the Haryana-Delhi border by Friday afternoon as farmers from Punjab have also joined Haryana farmers in Panipat.

They are jointly resuming their journey for Delhi in support of the Dilli Chalo call given by several farmer organisations of the country. The march of Punjab farmers has continued since they broke barricades at several locations on the borders with Haryana.

Farmers from Haryana stopped their journey for the night at Panipat toll plaza where they were joined by those from Punjab. Several farmers from Punjab, who reached Panipat late on Thursday night, continued their onward journey and reached Sonepat district where the police have put up barricades to stop them.

Farmer leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and BKU leader from Haryana, Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with their supporters met at Panipat toll plaza. “It has now become a Jan-Andolan. Lakhs of farmers from Punjab are entering Haryana from 10 different routes, united against these anti-farmer laws,” said Rajewal.

“Not just farmers, every section of society is with us and only the BJP is in favour of these laws,” he added. Police have put up barricades near Samalkha town of Panipat district and even dug holes on NH-44 to impede the farmers’ march.

Haryana BKU president Charuni has urged state farmers to come out of their houses and join the protest.