‘Dirt on social media’: Babul Supriyo comes out in support of Alia Bhatt, slams trolls over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Supriyo also said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death calls for a thorough investigation and that the matter is “completely different” from the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Minister of State (MoS) environment Babul Supriyo came in support of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is being trolled over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a series of tweets, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP slammed Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt for comparing Rajput to late actress Parveen Babi and said that because of such comments Alia Bhatt had to face “dirt on social media”.

“Here’s the prob•If a super-matured senior personality like #MaheshBhatt met #SushanthSinghRajput just twice, what gave him the right to compare #SSR to Parveen Babijee?Its bcuz of Maheshji/Mukeshji’s comments that super-talented @aliaa08 had to face such ‘Dirt’ on SocialMedia,” Supriyo tweeted.

He described the trolling against Alia Bhatt on social media as “criminal” and urged the Mumbai Police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

“Ws appalled to see the kind of ‘criminal’ trolling @aliaa08 had to face•Wud expect @MumbaiPolice to identity&arrest the culprits soon•Yes, StarKids do get gr8 launches easily but it’s only talent that defines if they meet success or failure & @aliaa08 hs proved she pure talent,” his tweet read.

“Wil not allow Bollywood to be maligned & singled for Nepotism• It’s exits every Field•Finding the circumstances that led to #SSR’s death, probing all criminal aspects, if any, is completely different frm the Nepotism/Outsider/Insider debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s death case takes a new twist with the actor’s father levelling a range of allegations against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others.

Krishna Kumar Singh has alleged that Chakraborty had kept the actor from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. “It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account,” Sanjay Singh, inspector general of police (Patna Central Zone).

“At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy,” the father stated in the FIR.