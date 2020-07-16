Sections
Home / India News / ‘Dirty politics, sad spectacle’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha reacts to Rajasthan political crisis

Chadha’s remarks came as the political tussle in Rajasthan intensifies with the recent removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and state Congress committee chief.

File photo: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. (PTI)

Reacting to the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that political parties are busy playing games at a time when the focus should be on fighting the pandemic. The AAP MLA said now is the time when all parties should come together and stand united in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is a sad spectacle to witness that parties are busy playing dirty politics at a time when the pandemic crisis looms overhead,” Chadha said.

“Now is the time to figure out how can we protect our country, our citizens and their health ami the pandemic. How can we improve our recovery rate? How can various states conduct more tests and arrange for more beds, ventilators, ICUs,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress party, Chadha described it as an old political entity which has collapsed completely and is now fighting for its survival.



“The Congress party is currently on a ventilator, fighting for its survival. It cannot save itself. We all have seen, states after states it is engaging in selling votes and MLAs,” Chadha said.

Chadha’s remarks comes as the political tussle in Rajasthan intensifies with the recent removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and state Congress committee chief.

