Disabled girl gang raped in Rajasthan's Dausa, three detained

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:48 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A 17-year-old disabled girl was gang raped in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Thursday, the police said on Sunday. Three of the five named accused have been detained, they added.

Jaipur range inspector general of police (IGP) S Sengathir said that the girl’s mother filed a complaint on Sunday afternoon about the sexual assault. The woman said she and her daughter live in Mandawari police station area of the district while her husband lives in Dubai.

“In her complaint, the mother said that three days ago in the evening when the girl was alone (because the woman had to go to her parents), five men identified as Anil, Kirori, Dharmendra, Rajkesh and Dhara Meena abducted her and took her to an isolated place where they raped her,” said Sengathir.

The IGP added that the girl was so traumatized that she didn’t tell her mother anything for two days.



Another police official from Dausa, who requested anonymity, said on Saturday evening the victim, who cannot speak, explained to her mother through sign language about the incident when she started suffering from pain. Later, the mother shared this with her family.

“By Saturday night, the police received a tip and started searching for the accused even without any complaint of the girl or from her family members. On Sunday afternoon, the mother filed a complaint and by 4 pm and an FIR was registered under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” the police official added.

He further said that three accused have been detained. The statements of the victim was registered through an interpreter. Her medical tests have been done. The minor’s condition is stable.

