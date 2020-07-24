‘Disaster followed’: Rahul Gandhi says he kept warning Centre on Covid-19, economy

Sections
On Thursday, Gandhi had said that India cannot deal with China without a proper vision, a global one.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. (@RahulGandhi/Twitter)

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he had warned Centre against Covid-19 but “they kept rubbishing it”. Gandhi said, as a result, “disaster followed”. He said he keeps warning the government concerning the situation with China as well.

“I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it,” Gandhi said in a tweet on Friday.

On Thursday, Gandhi released a video message wherein he said that the situation with China can be resolved only when India creates a global vision to take on the crisis.

 “If you deal with them (China) with a position of strength, you can deal with them. It requires a vision, an international vision,” he said.



“We’re fighting among ourselves, look at the politics. An Indian is fighting an Indian. This shows there is no clear cut vision going forward,” he added.

This comes as Gandhi’s latest jibe at the Centre in his series attacks this week. Earlier this week, Gandhi took to Twitter and posted that the prime minister has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India’s biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’.

The Congress leader posted a video message on Twiter and wrote, “PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness.”

 

