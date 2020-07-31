Disclose categories of Covid warriors entitled to benefits of central insurance, ex-gratia: HC to Maharashtra govt

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed Maharashtra government to file an affidavit disclosing the precise categories of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) warriors, whose family members will be entitled to insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh and ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, if they die in their line of duty while battling the pathogen.

The HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal, has asked the government to file the affidavit by Tuesday (August 4).

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar, seeking the status of the compensation to be paid to the next of kin of those who have been martyred while battling the contagion, including doctors, healthcare workers, police personnel, etc.

Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, advocate-general (A-G), Maharashtra, responded to the PIL and pointed out that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that martyrdom is not conferred on any defence, paramilitary or police personnel for laying down their lives in the line of duty.

He stated that the state government is complying with the norms of the Central insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for all categories of people, who are in direct contact with Covid-19 patients.

The family members of such warriors would get an additional amount of Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia from the state government, if the Covid-19 warriors die in the line of duty, the A-G said.

He said such a family would also be entitled to retain the service quarters allotted to them until the superannuation date of the deceased employee.

Kumbhakoni said that not only other government employees such as police personnel, but even staff of private hospitals, who are working in Covid Care Centres, would be entitled to the Central government’s insurance scheme.

The bench, however, found that the government resolutions issued by Maharashtra public health department authorities did not clearly spell out the benefits for healthcare and other workers.

The bench directed the state government to file an affidavit by August 4, explicitly explaining the insurance coverage plan for Covid-19 warriors.

It added that the family members of Covid-19 warriors should not be made to run from pillar to post and their entitlement must be spelled out in black and white.

The bench will hear the PIL next on Wednesday (August 5).