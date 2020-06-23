Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Disclose steps taken to convert railway coaches into quarantine facilities: HC to Centre

Disclose steps taken to convert railway coaches into quarantine facilities: HC to Centre

The petitioner also alleged that the inefficient management of the pandemic has resulted in the breakdown of the healthcare system within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), leading to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:47 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The petitioner had also prayed before that court that rapid antigen detection test (RADT) be conducted for Covid-19 patients.. (HT photo)

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Central government to file an affidavit within a week indicating the steps that have been taken by the Western and Central Railway authorities, which have converted a section of the coaches into isolation wards or quarantine centres for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Mumbai.

A two-member division bench, comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik, also asked the Centre to explain the reason behind not making arrangements for intensive care unit (ICU) facilities in the railway coaches to treat Covid-19 patients in Mumbai.

The bench has ordered the Centre to file an affidavit within a week in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Naresh Kapoor complaining about an acute shortage of beds for treatment of both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients across Mumbai.

The petitioner also alleged that the inefficient management of the pandemic has resulted in the breakdown of the healthcare system within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), leading to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.



The court rejected the petitioner’s plea and ordered the state and civic authorities to reopen all hospitals, nursing homes and dispensaries, which have been closed either due to departmental or judicial orders and attend to both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

The bench observed that there are inadequate healthcare facilities available at the disposal of the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but left the decision to the authorities concerned to tackle the crisis.

The petitioner had also prayed before that court that rapid antigen detection test (RADT) be conducted for Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra advocate-general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the court that the state health department has got the RADT test kits, which can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 -- that causes Covid-19 -- antigens in a patient within 15 to 30 minutes.

The PIL will be heard next on July 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On China, it’s time to consider cyber operations
Jun 23, 2020 20:47 IST
Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST
Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST
UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 results declared, 2669 candidates declared successful
Jun 23, 2020 20:42 IST
BATHINDA THERMAL PLANT MOVE: Manpreet defends move, says industrial park on land a windfall for state
Jun 23, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.