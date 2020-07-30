‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China

Just two days after China claimed that frontline border troops have completed the disengagement process in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing, India on Thursday rebutted it, adding the exercise is not complete yet.

“There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard,” said Anurag Sriavastava, spokesperson, the ministry of external affairs.

The spokesperson underlined that “maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas” is the basis of the India-China bilateral relationship.

“Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” he added.

Earlier, responding to a specific query on whether Indian and Chinese soldiers had completed disengagement at Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra areas, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said disengagement was completed in most areas.

“The front-line frontier defence forces of the two countries have disengaged in most locations, and the current situation continues to develop in the direction of easing and cooling,” said Wenbin.

Differences between India and China on the disengagement process along the LAC emerged following the meeting last Friday, with New Delhi calling on Beijing to “sincerely implement” the understandings on troop withdrawals reached by senior military commanders of the two sides.

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi last week said that disengagement between forward deployed Indian and Chinese soldiers from friction areas along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) was a “complex and intricate process” that required “diligent execution”.