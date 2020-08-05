Disha Salian death: Mumbai police appeals to citizens to share information on her death

Mumbai Police on Wednesday appealed to the public to share information about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s death after she reportedly died by suicide on June 8.

She had fallen off the 14th floor of a building located in Malad, which falls under the jurisdiction of Malwani police station.

“We can’t say how she fell down to her death. A probe is on. Many people have been sharing information related to Salian’s death on social media. We’d like to appeal to the public to share any information that they may have related to her death that can help the investigation,” said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (Zone 11), Mumbai Police.

The public has been urged to share information by calling at the office of Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police, (ACP), north region; Vishal Thakur, DCP (Zone 11); Dilip Yadav, ACP, Malwani division; and Jagdeo Kalapad, a senior inspector with Malwani police station.

“We have recorded the statements of nine people so far in connection with Salian’s death case. We haven’t found anything suspicious yet,” said an official of Malwani police station.

The police have recorded the statements of Salian’s fiancé Rohan Roy; father Satish; mother Vasanthi; security guards; and four friends, including three males and a female, to date.

Roy had purchased a flat on the 14th floor of Galaxy building, Jankalyan Nagar, Malad, where he and Salian had planned to stay after their marriage.

‘Salian and Roy were staying at her parents’ apartment in Dadar during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions. On June 4, they had shifted to the flat in Galaxy Building,” the official added.

Police have registered an accidental death record (ADR) and are investigating the matter.