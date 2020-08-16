Dispose of cases in timely manner: Top court to panel

Murali Krishnan

New Delhi The Supreme Court has urged the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to ensure timely disposal of cases before it after the top court’s attention was drawn to a matter adjourned by the NCDRC for nearly a year.

The apex court did not pass any concrete directions to the NCDRC, leaving it to the administrative authority of the president of the body, justice (retd.) RK Agrawal to ensure that allocation of work and disposal of cases take place in a streamlined manner.

“We consider it proper and appropriate to request the president of the NCDRC to look into the grievance and to take an institutional decision on the administrative side,” a division bench headed by justice DY Chandrachud said on Friday.

The NCDRC is a body established under the Consumer Protection Act to hear consumer complaints. It hears appeals against various State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions. The NCDRC, as per the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, is also empowered to hear cases directly if the value of the good or services involved is more than Rs 10 crore. Appeals against decisions of NCDRC go to the Supreme Court.

The top court was on Friday hearing one such appeal filed by an Uttar Pradesh-based jewellery retailer, LM Jewellers, against an order passed by NCDRC on February 28, 2020 adjourning a complaint filed by it to January 5, 2021.

The petitioner submitted that the adjournment of the case for nearly a year defeats the purpose of the Consumer Protection Act which is to ensure speedy resolution of consumer cases.

The petitioner’s counsel, Nikhil Jain, contended that such orders were being passed by the NCDRC as a matter of routine and a pattern had emerged of granting long adjournments. He pointed out another case in which the NCDRC, on February 26, 2020, adjourned the hearing of a case to March 3, 2021, when a request for adjournment was made on the grounds that the arguing counsel was unwell.

The Supreme Court noted that the functioning of various tribunals has been hampered by lack of adequate infrastructure and judges, prompting such tribunals to order long adjournments.

“This court is cognizant of the fact that several tribunals suffer from a lack of adequate infrastructure including of judges to discharge adjudicatory functions. Hence, the presiding judges allocate dates on the basis of a realistic assessment of when cases can be disposed of when they are listed for final disposal,” the bench, which also comprised justice KM Joseph, observed.

But it allowed the petitioner to raise the issue before the president of NCDRC so that appropriate steps can be taken to ensure speedy disposal of cases.

“This is an issue on which it is only proper and appropriate that this court (Supreme Court) should defer to the administrative authority of the president of the NCDRC to ensure that the allocation of work and disposal of cases takes place in a streamlined manner,” the Supreme Court said.