Disruptive forces don't want solution to farmers protest: MP Home Minister

Disruptive forces don’t want solution to farmers protest: MP Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised the bogey of Shaheen Bagh protests and said the forces that fuelled the anti-CAA protests don’t want a solution to the issues raised by farmers.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said farmers are intelligent enough to identify disruptive elements. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday a meaningful dialogue was going on between the central government and farmers representatives but there were certain disruptive forces who did not want a solution on the issues raised by farmers.

Responding to journalists questions on farmers protest in Delhi against the new farm laws, the minister during his visit to Jabalpur said, “A meaningful dialogue is going on with farmers. I feel solution will be there after talks with farmers. But there are certain disruptive forces who have reached there without any invitation and they don’t want a solution. They are trying to cause disruptions.”

He said, “These are the forces which were behind the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen Bagh. But our farmers are intelligent enough to identify such elements. Hence, I am sure we will see a solution on the issues raised by farmers.”

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers in 50 tractors and trolleys from Gwalior left for New Delhi to join farmers protest against the farm laws.

Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Singh said, “We tried to convince farmers against proceeding to Delhi but they didn’t listen.”

(With input from Mahesh Shivhare in Gwalior)

