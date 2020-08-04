Sections
Home / India News / Dissidents want dialogue, first leave BJPs hospitality and security: Surjewala

Dissidents want dialogue, first leave BJPs hospitality and security: Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala spoke to the media persons outside Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, where the Congress MLAs have been camping since last Friday.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said the 19 dissident party members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) should leave the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) hospitality and security of the Haryana Police, if they want to hold a dialogue with the party.

“They (dissident MLAs) should first leave the hospitality of the BJP and security of the Haryana government, if they want to hold a dialogue. They should break their friendship with the BJP and ghar wapasi karein (return home),” he said while responding to the media persons’ query whether the doors are open for 19 Congress rebel lawmakers, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Surjewala spoke to the media persons outside Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, where the Congress MLAs have been camping since last Friday.

He alleged that the innocent children are being murdered, women are gang-raped and people are beaten up in Haryana but there is no police protection available for them. “But for 19 MLAs, around 1,000 police personnel has been deployed. The BJP is providing security to dissident Congress MLAs. What does this mean?” he asked.



He also took an exception to the Bihar Police’s alleged interference in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. He said the probe must be conducted under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Police.

“The constitution and law uphold that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Bihar government and its police cannot forcefully take action in other states. Such an action will lead to anarchy,” he said.

Surjewala also read out the statement of Congress leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

BJP leader Mukesh Pareek said it is surprising that the Congress speaks with a forked tongue while rubbishing baseless allegations against his party.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Aug 04, 2020 14:20 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has endorsed Sushant’s family’s demand for CBI probe
Aug 04, 2020 14:18 IST
Netizens baffled by remains of unidentified 15 foot creature found on beach
Aug 04, 2020 14:16 IST
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Aug 04, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.