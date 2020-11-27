Sections
Home / India News / ‘Distressing’: Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Covid-19 patients in Rajkot hospital fire

The government must investigate seriously into these cases, the Congress leader tweeted referring to a similar incident that tool place in Ahemedabad in August.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for investigation into these repeat fire incidents in Gujarat hospitals. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of five Covid-19 patients who were killed in the early hours on Friday in a fire at a Rajkot hospital.

“The news of fire in a Covid hospital in Rajkot is distressing. Similar fire broke out in August in Ahmedabad. The government must investigate seriously into these cases. My condolences to the family of the patients who lost their lives,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed shock over fire incident. “Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID hospital at Rajkot, Gujarat. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

