District judge in Chhattisgarh allegedly dies by suicide

Police suspect the judge died by suicide because all doors of her residence were locked from inside.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 21:23 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Police said no suicide note was found from the spot and the postmortem report is awaited. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 55-year-old district judge in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli who was found dead in her official residence on Sunday is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

No suicide note was found from the spot and the postmortem report is awaited, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Mungeli, Arvind Kujur that the Mungeli District and Sessions Judge, Kanta Martin, who was living alone in her official residence was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her official residence in the district.

“The staff of the judge told police that on Sunday she told them to leave at around 6 pm and there was no one present at her residence when the incident took place,” the SP said adding that the incident took place between 11 pm to 11 am as per preliminary investigation.



Kujur said that on Sunday, when the cook returned, he found the door of her residence locked from inside and there was no response to his knocking. He then informed the judge’s guards.

“I reached the spot after we got the information. We managed to open a window and found that the judge was already dead,” said the SP.

Police preliminary investigation seems to suggest that she died by suicide since all the doors were locked from inside while the guards were present at the gate of the residence.

The staff and some other acquaintances claimed that she was under depression after her husband died last year following which she had been alone, the SP said.

