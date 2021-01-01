Disturbed Area’ status extended for one year in Manipur

The Act is in force in the state since 1980 and has been extended from time to time. (ANI Photo?Representational)

The Manipur government has extended the ‘Disturbed Area’ status to all parts of the state, except in Imphal Municipal area, for one more year with effect from December 1, 2020.

Special secretary of home department, government of Manipur issued a notification in this regard and it was officially made available to the media through the directorate of information and public relations on Tuesday evening.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1985 (Act No.28 of 1958) as amended time to time, the governor of Manipur hereby accords ex-post facto approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding Imphal Municipal areas as ‘Disturbed Area’ for a period of 1(one) year with retrospective effect from December 1, 2020”, the notification said.

The extension, the notice says, was done after the governor opined that due to the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups, the entire state of Manipur is in such a disturbed condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.

The promulgation of “Disturbed Area” status allows the enforcement of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives immunity to the armed forces. The Act is in force in the state since 1980 and has been extended from time to time.

In August 2004, AFSPA was lifted from seven assembly segments of Imphal municipal areas following massive public protests. These seven assembly constituencies are, Keishamthong, Sagolband, Singjamei, Thangmeiband, Yaiskul, Uripok and Wangkhei.

Many social organisations have been demanding the repeal of AFSPA claiming it to be affecting the human rights in the region.