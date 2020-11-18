‘Diverse, vibrant, intellectual’: President Kovind at JNU’s annual convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday addressed the 4th annual convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) through a video message and hailed the University for producing many eminent personalities. He told students that they were privileged to be a part of one of the most diverse, vibrant and intellectual communities and added that they were lucky to be guided by some of the greatest minds.

“From among the over 80,000 former students of JNU, many have been making their impact in India and abroad through contribution in the Civil Services, academia, politics, social work, science and technology, media and communications, fine arts and business-leadership,” the president said.

He referred to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, both former students of JNU, in his speech. “It must be a matter of pride for students of the University that India’s Finance Minister @nsitharaman and Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar are former students of JNU,” the president said.

The president also congratulated the University for receiving the highest National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation status this year.

“It gives me pleasure to note that JNU has received the highest-ranking grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council. It is consistently ranked number 2 among all the Universities under the National Institutional Ranking Framework of the Government of India,” he said.

Universities like JNU should be at the forefront of developing specific hand-holding mechanisms and promoting innovation among students, the president said, encouraging students to create an “original body of knowledge which is utilised for dealing with contemporary global challenges”.