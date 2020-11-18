Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Diverse, vibrant, intellectual’: President Kovind at JNU’s annual convocation

‘Diverse, vibrant, intellectual’: President Kovind at JNU’s annual convocation

President Kovind referred to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, both former students of JNU, in his speech and said that students of JNU must be proud of them.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday addressed the 4th annual convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) through a video message (@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday addressed the 4th annual convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) through a video message and hailed the University for producing many eminent personalities. He told students that they were privileged to be a part of one of the most diverse, vibrant and intellectual communities and added that they were lucky to be guided by some of the greatest minds.

“From among the over 80,000 former students of JNU, many have been making their impact in India and abroad through contribution in the Civil Services, academia, politics, social work, science and technology, media and communications, fine arts and business-leadership,” the president said.

He referred to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, both former students of JNU, in his speech. “It must be a matter of pride for students of the University that India’s Finance Minister @nsitharaman and Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar are former students of JNU,” the president said.

The president also congratulated the University for receiving the highest National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation status this year.

“It gives me pleasure to note that JNU has received the highest-ranking grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council. It is consistently ranked number 2 among all the Universities under the National Institutional Ranking Framework of the Government of India,” he said.

Universities like JNU should be at the forefront of developing specific hand-holding mechanisms and promoting innovation among students, the president said, encouraging students to create an “original body of knowledge which is utilised for dealing with contemporary global challenges”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Nov 18, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Nov 18, 2020 16:43 IST
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Nov 18, 2020 15:19 IST
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
Nov 18, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for test cricket
Nov 18, 2020 18:04 IST
When Ayushmann Khurrana forgot all his pain on seeing brother Aparshakti
Nov 18, 2020 18:03 IST
Day after Bulandshahr rape victim’s death, her family gets security cover
Nov 18, 2020 18:08 IST
‘BJP working on ground to defeat Mamata Banerjee’: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 18, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.