DK Shivakumar’s daughter set to marry CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s son

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya and Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha’s son, Amarthya Hegde got engaged at SM Krishna Residence, Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Only family members were present in the event. Amarthya Hegde is also the grandson of former Union minister SM Krishna.

Last year in July, the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder Siddhartha was unearthed on the banks of Netravati river.