Sections
Home / India News / DLF brings down small portion of Noida mall’s roof

DLF brings down small portion of Noida mall’s roof

DLF said the reopening of the 2 million sq ft mall was not linked to this repair work. The mall will be opened soon after ensuring that all the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are followed to ensure social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A view of the DLF Mall of India building in Sector 18 Noida, India on Wednesday, July 08, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Realty major DLF on Wednesday said it has brought down a small portion of the roof of its shopping mall in Noida that got damaged due to thunderstorm and adverse weather conditions last month.

The clarification came after a video went viral on social media that showed a part of the roof of ‘DLF Mall of India’ collapsing.

DLF said the reopening of the 2 million sq ft mall was not linked to this repair work. The mall will be opened soon after ensuring that all the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are followed to ensure social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had commenced planned enhancement works in a part of The Mall of India, Noida, when the lockdown was suddenly implemented. During this time, a small portion, admeasuring about 650 square metres only, or just under 3 per cent of total roof area was in the process of being prepared for these enhancement works,” DLF spokesperson said in a statement.



The work, however, could not get started due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The freak thunderstorm and extreme weather conditions that hit the city of Noida in June adversely impacted this portion of the roof in its vulnerable state,” the spokesperson said.

The company decided “to bring down that entire portion of the roof admeasuring about 650 sq metres and rebuild it completely to the originally intended enhanced standards”, the spokesperson said.

The reopening of The DLF Mall of India was not and is not linked to these enhancement works in any manner, the company said.

The opening of the mall is directly related to carrying out of all coronavirus-related works in order to ensure safe experience for customers, it added.

“We are hopeful of completing these activities soon and shall look forward to announcing the opening date in the near future. The enhancement works shall go on parallelly in a safe and planned manner,” the spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.