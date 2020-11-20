Sections
DMK chief’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin detained while launching poll campaign, released later

DMK on Friday introduced a 75-day long statewide campaign called ‘Stalin’s voice towards a new dawn’ in the run-up to the assembly elections in early 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Udhayanidhi launched the campaign in Thirukkuvalai (in Nagapattinam) -- the birthplace of DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. (TWITTER.)

DMK president MK Stalin’s son and the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained on Friday evening in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, while he was launching the DMK’s new campaign. Reports cited Covid-19 pandemic restrictions which don’t allow political meetings as the reason for his detention.

“Entire Tamil Nadu is against a repressed AIADMK under the fascist BJP regime,” tweeted Udhayanidhi after being detained. “I launched this campaign to unite us in this sentiment.”

DMK on Friday introduced a 75-day long statewide campaign called ‘Stalin’s voice towards a new dawn’ in the run-up to the assembly elections in early 2021 in Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi launched the campaign in Thirukkuvalai (in Nagapattinam) -- the birthplace of DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The two-fold objective of the campaign is to highlight “10 years of misrule under the AIADMK government” and to consult with people to shape DMK’s policies.

Senior party leaders condemned his arrest and called for his immediate release. DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned how chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami travelled for meetings. As news of the arrest unfolded, AIADMK’s consultative meeting at their party headquarters in Chennai was going on, ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city.

Superintendent of Police of Nagapattinam district, Om Prakash Meena confirmed that Udhayanidhi and DMK party workers were arrested for violating Covid-19 restrictions and were later released. While they were briefly detained at a marriage hall, the party staged road blockades in different districts in the state. Udhayanidhi has said he will continue with the campaign “despite obstacles”.

