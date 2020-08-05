DMK MLA visits BJP office moments after suspension, says Stalin turned DMK into ‘family party’

Ku Ka Selvam at BJP office in Chennai moments after he was suspended from the DMK. (ANI photo)

Tamil Nadu’s DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam visited BJP’s office in Chennai soon after he was suspended by party chief MK Stalin for alleged violation of party discipline after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday and claimed the DMK had become a family’s party.

Ku Ka Selvam, was temporarily suspended by party chief Stalin and also served a show cause notice asking him why he should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party. While Selvan has in the past rejected speculations that he was inclined to join the BJP, his attack on Stalin on Wednesday at BJP’s office doesn’t indicate a reconciliatory posture.

“The DMK now functions as a family’s party,” Selvam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Selvam, who represents the prestigious Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai which houses DMK party’s headquarters and Stalin’s Chittaranjan avenue residence, is reported to be miffed with party for not picking him for DMK’s Chennai West district secretary post.

On Tuesday, he travelled all the way to Delhi to meet railway minister Piyush Goyal with a request to install two lifts at a railway station under his constituency and also ended up meeting BJP president JP Nadda. Reports say he was accompanied by former DMK leader V.P. Duraiswamy who later joined the BJP.

In Delhi, Selvam praised PM Modi for good governance and wished him well for the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

After the meeting, he denied he was joining the BJP and said he requested Nadda to develop Rameswaram and other places associated with Lord Ram further.

An upset DMK on Wednesday issued an official statement announcing Selvam’s suspension.

“DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member Ku Ka Selvam is relieved from the posts effective today.” He has also been asked to reply to a show cause notice for bringing disrepute to the party.

Selvam has demanded that the DMK snaps ties with the Congress and condemn “Karuppar Kootam” channel, for allegedly denigrating ‘Kanda Sashti Kavacham’ hymn in praise of Lord Muruga.