Sections
Home / India News / ‘Do judges want to run govt?’: Andhra Pradesh speaker kicks up a row

‘Do judges want to run govt?’: Andhra Pradesh speaker kicks up a row

Speaking to reporters in Tirupati on Thursday, Sitaram found fault with the latest court judgments which questioned certain policy decisions of the state government and gave directions on various issues.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:13 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram said if the governments did something wrong, the people who voted a party to the power would defeat it in the next elections. (Photo @AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has triggered a controversy by accusing the judiciary of interfering in the policy decisions of the popularly elected state government.

“If the court can decide as to what the state government should do, what is the purpose of elections, why should people elect MLAs and MPs, why should the chief minister be there to rule, why is there an assembly and a speaker? Do the judges want to directly run the government and rule the state from court halls?” the assembly speaker told reporters after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tiurupati.

Sitaram’s comments come in the wake of a series of judgments by the state high court in the recent past that went against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government.

The judgments range from ordering a CBI probe into the assault on a Dalit doctor, reinstatement of retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as state election commissioner, removal of YSRCP colours on the government buildings and striking down the suspension of former state intelligence chief AB Venkateshwar Rao.



“We have seen some judgments from the courts in the recent past. The Constitution of India has enunciated certain duties, responsibilities and powers to legislature, executive and judiciary and indicated that they should not interfere into each other’s functioning. Yet, the courts are directly trespassing the powers of the popularly elected government,” Sitaram said.

The state speaker questioned how the courts could direct the state government to take or not to take decisions. “The authors of the Constitution would not have expected that such a situation would arise in future. Otherwise, they would have suggested some way out,” he said, adding that the intellectuals should debate on the recent court decisions dictating terms to the government.

If the governments did something wrong, the speaker continued, the people who voted a party to the power would defeat it in the next elections. “We have to respect the people’s mandate. The governments will run in tune with the people’s aspirations,” he said.

Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday said it was not correct on the part of the assembly speaker to attack the courts just because they delivered judgments against the government.

“If power goes to one’s head, one would only find fault with the judiciary and Constitution. Sitaram should make it clear whether he had made the comments in the capacity of the assembly speaker of the YSR Congress Party member,” he said.

Kumar said the Supreme Court had made it clear several times in the past that the governments, irrespective of the majority they have in the legislature, should function within the limits of the Constitution.

“The courts will definitely interfere, if the governments take decisions in violation of the Constitution. The judiciary has the powers to review the government’s decisions,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juhi Chawla: We might realise we don’t need 150 people for a shoot
Jul 03, 2020 18:28 IST
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
Jul 03, 2020 18:28 IST
Girl uses sign language to interact with hearing impaired delivery man
Jul 03, 2020 18:17 IST
Twitter can’t decide if this video is traumatising or therapeutic. Can you?
Jul 03, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.