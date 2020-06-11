Sections
Home / India News / Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK

Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of financial offences involving Rs 9,000 crore borrowed by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from several national banks.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:26 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vijay Mallya lost his appeal against the 2018 order to extradite him in the UK high court in April. Last month, the high court also refused Mallya permission to appeal in the UK Supreme Court. (AFP photo)

India on Thursday said it has asked the UK not to consider any request for asylum from businessman Vijay Mallya, currently on bail pending his extradition, as there are no grounds for his persecution in the country.

A week ago, the UK had said a “confidential” legal issue was holding up Mallya’s extradition but that it is trying to deal with the matter as quickly as possible. Britain’s stance gave rise to speculation that the 64-year-old businessman, wanted in India to face charges of financial irregularities, could have applied for asylum in the UK.

Asked about the possibility of Mallya applying for asylum on humanitarian grounds and a timeline for his extradition, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing: “After Vijay Mallya’s leave to appeal to the [UK] Supreme Court, that application was rejected, we have been in touch with the UK side for his early extradition.

“And we have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum, if requested by him, because there appear to be no ground for his persecution in India.”



Mallya lost his appeal against the 2018 order to extradite him in the UK high court in April. Last month, the high court also refused Mallya permission to appeal in the UK Supreme Court.

He is wanted in India to face charges of financial offences involving Rs 9,000 crore borrowed by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from several Indian banks.

People familiar with developments, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the UK side had no further comments on Mallya’s case beyond the statement made by the spokesperson of the British high commission on June 4, and this position was in line with long-standing policy.

The British mission’s spokesperson had said that “there is a further legal issue that needs resolving before Mr Mallya’s extradition can be arranged”. The spokesperson had added, Under United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into any detail.”

The spokesperson had also declined to “estimate how long this issue will take to resolve”, and said: “We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sabarimala temple shut for devotees for now; Kerala CM, BJP trade barbs
Jun 11, 2020 21:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news
Jun 11, 2020 21:00 IST
Maharashtra on brink of another grim Covid-milestone with highest single day spike
Jun 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Schools, parents have increased role to play to ensure kids’ mental health during Covid-19: Experts
Jun 11, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.