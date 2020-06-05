‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms. (HT file photo)

Just days after a citizenship amendment act protest was held on its campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked the protesting teachers “not to sully the image” of the institution and honour the Covid-19 guidelines as the nation battles to stem the spread of the disease.

The university recognised the right to protest, but cautioned members to refrain from any kind of agitation during the coronavirus pandemic as it sets a “wrong example”. The protest took place on June 3.

“The protesting faculty members are requested not to sully the image of the university by violating the Covid-19 guidelines when the nation is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus,” university said in a statement.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms.

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) had expressed solidarity with the protest, JNUTA secretary Surajit Majumdar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The secretary said some teachers protested from their homes holding placards, while a few gathered.

“It is ridiculous to say people shouldn’t protest because of Covid-19 when unjust arrests are being made in the midst of the pandemic. The image of the university will only be sullied if the University community is silent with regard to the injustice seen all around,” Majumdar told PTI.

The CAA which was passed in December 2019 amends Section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which defines “illegal migrants”. According to change in definition, any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, and who have been exempted by the Central Government under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or the Foreigners Act, 1946, shall not be treated as “illegal migrant”. Consequently, such persons shall be eligible to apply for citizenship by naturalisation, which is laid down under Section 6 of the 1955 act.

The exclusion of Muslim community from the benefits of CAA had led to widespread protests across the country, as did the linking of citizenship with religion.