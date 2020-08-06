‘Do we even have an existing govt?’: Siddaramaiah on flood situation in K’taka

Sections
Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Leader of opposition K Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

As flood situation looms large in several parts of Karnataka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused the state government of having ‘failed’ to come to the rescue of those affected and raised questions about its very existence.

In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to immediately distribute the work to ministers and officers.

“There is heavy downpour in various parts of Karnataka, disrupting livelihoods of many people. The govt has failed to come to their rescue. Do we even have an existing govt?” Siddaramaiah tweeted. 

Noting that the government should immediately take decisions to ease the burden on people during these floods, he said, they should identify shelter homes and relocate people from risky areas, and the Chief Minister should immediately distribute the work to ministers and officers.



“Govt had failed to provide relief to the people who had suffered from floods during last Aug-Oct. Inspite of our repeated protests, govt had turned a deaf ear.

But innocent people are paying the price,” he said in another tweet.

Battered by torrential rains, several parts of the state are facing a flood like situation for the third consecutive year, putting lives and properties at risk.

Several districts of the state’s coastal, malnad and north interior regions are getting heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue, there are reports of landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Yediyurappa, who has ordered the release of Rs 50 crores for emergency relief purposes, has directed the district in- charge Ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the State.

He has instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and tour the damaged areas, his office said in a statement, adding that he has also directed them to undertake relief distribution and other necessary measures.

Yediyurappa is currently under treatment for Covid infection at a city hospital.

In August 2019, Karnataka had witnessed one of its worst natural calamities when heavy floods affected 103 taluks in 22 districts, killing more than 80 people and displacing nearly seven lakh people.

