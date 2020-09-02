Doctor in Assam allegedly pours hot water on 12-yr-old domestic help

Police in Dibrugarh district of upper Assam have lodged a case against a doctor for allegedly pouring hot water on the family’s 12-year-old domestic help.

According to a member of the district child welfare committee, the incident took place on the night of August 27 when the minor, who had been employed as a domestic help for over a year, was sleeping on the floor late last month.

The minor was working at the residence of Dr. Siddhi Prasad Deori, a Dibrugarh-based doctor and his wife Mitali Konwar, principal of Moran College.

“Based on information about a domestic help being employed at the house, a team of district child welfare committee accompanied by members of Childline rescued the minor on August 29,” said Sudipta Ghosh Biswas, member of Dibrugarh child welfare committee on Wednesday.

“The minor, who was traumatized, told us that the doctor poured hot water on him while he was sleeping on the floor of the couple’s bedroom. There were injury marks on the child’s hands, cheek etc. A medical examination has been conducted and he is at present in our care,” she added.

According to Biswas, the child told them that he used to do domestic chores, wash vehicles etc. and was frequently beaten with a cane. On August 31, the child welfare committee has filed a police case against the doctor who is yet to be arrested.

“We have already registered a case and will take strict action. No one will be spared. I am yet to get the complete details. We are in the process of collecting evidence, medical reports etc. Action will be taken within 24 hours,” said newly appointed Dibrugarh superintendent of police Prateek Thube, who joined duty on Tuesday.

“The doctor is in his mid 60s and is yet to be questioned as his family is claiming that he is a cancer patient. We are verifying that. He will be questioned and action initiated soon,” he added.

Though some local reports said that the accused is associated with Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, superintendent of the hospital Dr. Indra Nath Sutia told HT that Dr. Deori is not associated with the organisation in any manner.

Dr. Deori was in the news in 2006 when he was suspended from the post of store in-charge of AMCH as he was running a private nursing home in violation of government rules.