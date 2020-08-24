Sections
Doctor jumps into Krishna river in Andhra, search operation underway

Doctor jumps into Krishna river in Andhra, search operation underway

The body of the doctor has not yet been found yet but search operation is underway.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh

The doctor has been identified as Addepalli Srinivas, working as an assistant professor in GGH, Guntur. (ANI)

One person allegedly jumped off the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada into the Krishna river on Sunday night, police said.

“Before jumping, he left his ID card and phone on the barrage road. Passers-by who saw him jumping off informed the police. One town policeman had immediately rushed to the spot,” sub-inspector Srinivas Rao told ANI.



Further details are awaited.

