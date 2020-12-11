Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Doctors in MP protest in solidarity with the IMA

Doctors in MP protest in solidarity with the IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a nation-wide call for protest against what it termed as “mixopathy”. Nearly 8,000 doctors, most of them from the private sector, across the state went on a strike, sais IMA MP unit vice-president Sanjay Londhe.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 19:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Indore

Protesting against the Union government’s decision to allow post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in surgical procedures, nearly 8,000 doctors, struck work in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. (PTI )

Protesting against the Union government’s decision to allow post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in surgical procedures, nearly 8,000 doctors, mostly from the private sector, struck work in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The protest did not have much impact on the functioning of big hospitals in the state.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a nation-wide call for protest against what it termed as “mixopathy”.

“Nearly 8,000 doctors across the state went on a strike. Most of them are from the private sector,” IMA state unit vice-president Sanjay Londhe said.

“We are not against Ayurveda, but giving permission to them to perform general surgeries would lead to wrong practices which will directly affect common patients,” he said.

Dentists and junior doctors also supported the IMA call, but doctors providing emergency services did not take part in the strike in view of the coronavirus situation, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
‘Extraordinary uncertainties’: Harvard prof on Covid-19 and impact on mental health
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Trump was directionally right with China, hope Biden remains tough’: US senator at HTLS 2020
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the ultimate dad joke
by Trisha Sengupta
Maharashtra govt issues dress code for govt employees
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Newcastle still short of players after COVID-19 outbreak at club: Bruce
by Reuters
Ferrari CEO resigns 2 years after replacing Marchionne
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.