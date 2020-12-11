Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Doctors on strike in Bihar over Centre’s Ayurveda surgery move, services hit

Doctors on strike in Bihar over Centre’s Ayurveda surgery move, services hit

Reports from the districts said though the patients arrived at the hospitals, but the doctors did not attend to them.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Patna

State IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar claimed the health services, including planned surgeries, were badly affected following the strike called by the IMA. (PTI)

The outpatient department (OPD) services in both government and private hospitals in Bihar on Friday were badly hit following a strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against the decision of the Centre to allow Ayurvedic medical practitioners to perform surgery.

Reports from the districts said though the patients arrived at the hospitals, but the doctors did not attend to them.

At Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) the registration of patients began in the morning, however, the striking doctors forced closure of the registration counter and patients were left high and dry. At IGIMS also the OPD service was closed after 12 noon.

State IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar claimed the health services, including planned surgeries, were badly affected following the strike called by the IMA.



“The next course of action will be decided after a meeting of national level office-bearers in New Delhi on Friday. Our action will depend on the assurance given by the government. The government by taking a unilateral decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgery is playing with the health of common people, as they were not properly trained for the job,” he said.

Dr Kumar said in the state capital no OPD service besides planned surgeries were performed in the hospitals, including NMCH, PMCH, IGIMS and AIIMS-Patna.

“However, the emergency and Covid-19 services remained unaffected in the state,” he said.

He requested the doctors to not cooperate in the bridge course being run by the government to train doctors of other streams.

Bhojpur district IMA secretary Dr Madhukar Prakash said, “The patients who were in serious condition were attended by the doctors both in government and private hospitals. However, the OPD service at Ara sadar hospital was totally closed.”

At Bettiah, headquarters of West Champaran district, the health services were paralysed as the doctors were not present in the OPD of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, emergency services remained unaffected. The health services in primary health centres and other health institutions were also badly hit.

Dr Gulzar Ahmed, child specialist, called the Centre’s step as “retrograde”. “We respect the individuality of Ayurveda and Unani medicine. The government’s move to integrate all systems of medicines will only lead to mixopathy,” he said.

Another doctor of Bettiah Dr Amitabh Choudhary, said integration of all systems of medicine was “unpractical, unviable and unfeasible”.

At Darbhanga, IMA office-bearers claimed that all private and government health facilities, excluding Covid-19 treatment and emergency services, were shut from dawn to dusk in protest against the Centre’s move.

The OPD service at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital was completely paralysed even as patients from far-flung areas found themselves at the receiving end.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Actor Raza Murad visits HPS, Samalka
by HTC
Diljit Dosanjh responds to ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’ trending on Twitter
by HT Entertainment Desk
SGHPS students shine in Gurmat competition
by HT Correspondent
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.