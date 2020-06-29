Sections
Home / India News / Doda ‘militancy free’ declare J&K police

Doda ‘militancy free’ declare J&K police

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police on Monday declared the Union territory’s Doda district “totally militancy free”, saying the region’s last surviving...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police on Monday declared the Union territory’s Doda district “totally militancy free”, saying the region’s last surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in a counter-insurgency operation along with two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in adjoining Kashmir Valley’s Anantnag district.

Dilbag Singh, the Jammu & Kashmir police chief, called Masood Ahmad Bhat’s killing “a big success”. “Masood, a so-called commander of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed by security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning. He was the last surviving terrorist from the Doda district which is [now] totally militancy free,’’ Singh said.

The three were killed after they fired on security forces and triggered a five-hour gunfight during a cordon and search operation in Anantnag’s Khulchohar area. In a statement, Jammu & Kashmir police said they were tipped about the presence of the three in the area. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,’’ the statement said. It added the other two terrorists could not be immediately identified.

The statement said the bodies of the three have been sent to Handwara, around 100 km away, for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities. ‘’In case any family claims the killed terrorists to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Handwara.’’



Slain terrorists have been buried away from their native places in Baramulla, Handwara, and Ganderbal due to Covid-19 restrictions over the last two months, which have coincided with an escalation of violence in the region.

Security forces have stepped up operations and killed over 100 terrorists this year mostly in South Kashmir. As many as 46 terrorists have been killed in June, the highest in a month since 39 were killed in November 2018. The 46 include commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said Monday’s operation was clean and that there was no collateral damage as security forces exercised maximum restraint.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre’s Smart Cities Mission a mere announcement: Sena
Jun 30, 2020 00:54 IST
No complete lockdown, but Thane sees complete chaos
Jun 30, 2020 00:53 IST
Hire locals for work on Metro, other infra projects: Thackeray
Jun 30, 2020 00:52 IST
Inflated bills: Don’t cut power supply, allow EMI, says MERC
Jun 30, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.