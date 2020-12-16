Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi amid stir

‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi amid stir

Gandhi, who has been a strong critic of the three new laws passed by Parliament in September, has targeted the Narendra Modi-led government on several occasions. On Wednesday, he slammed the Centre over the death of a Sikh priest named Sant Baba Ram Singh who shot himself at the Kundli border- which is a protest site.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People working against nation’s interests have entered farmers’ agitation, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister added. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing farmers’ protests against the new farm laws and added that people working against the country’s interest have entered the agitation.

Gandhi, who has been a strong critic of the three new laws passed by Parliament in September, has targeted the Narendra Modi-led government on several occasions. On Wednesday, he slammed the Centre over the death of a Sikh priest named Sant Baba Ram Singh who shot himself at the Kundli border- which is a protest site. Gandhi said that the brutality of the Modi government had crossed all limits and demanded immediate withdrawal of the farm laws.

 

Meanwhile, Chouhan while addressing a farmers’ gathering in Jabalpur said, “Does Rahul Gandhi know anything about farming?...He doesn’t know whether jaggery is made from sugarcane or comes out of machine...People working against nation’s interests have entered farmers’ agitation. ” A large number of farmers from various districts of the Jabalpur division had participated in the meet.



Chouhan announced that insurance claims worth Rs 1,600 crore arising out of crop loss will be disbursed on December 18 and deposited in bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers in the state. He further targeted Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath for not contributing the state government’s share of premium amount of crop loss insurance for farmers on time.

Also Read| ‘Hour of grief’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Baba Ram Singh’s death, slams Modi government for farmers’ plight

“The state government has decided to give a sum of Rs 4,000 to each farmer - in instalments - in addition to Rs 6,000 from the Centre given under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan),” he added.

Chouhan once again accused Nath of not extending the benefit of the PM Kisan scheme to the farmers of MP by not sending the list of beneficiaries to the central government.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bhumi Pednekar partners with global citizen initiative Count Us In
by Rishabh Suri
Ruby the sniffer dog gets ‘cop of the month’ award in Raigarh
by Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Husband and wife in fight for gram panchayat seat in Karnataka
by HT Correspondent
Extra concussion substitutes to be trialed in world football
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.