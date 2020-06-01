Domestic cooking gas price raised from June 1

Prices of LPG cylinders are revised by fuel retailers on the first day of every month depending mainly on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Indian rupee. (Reuters)

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 11.50 for an Indane gas cylinder from June 1.

“The Retail Selling Price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs. 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with a drop in international prices,” the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) said in a statement.

“For the month of June, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to an increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder,” it added.

However, the state-owned oil and gas company has said the hike will not impact beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

Under the government’s Ujjwala scheme, 83 million below poverty line (BPL) families will be provided with free cooking gas cylinders for three months as part of the coronavirus relief package.

