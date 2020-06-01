Sections
Home / India News / Domestic cooking gas price raised from June 1

Domestic cooking gas price raised from June 1

The state-owned oil and gas company has said the hike will not impact beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:43 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prices of LPG cylinders are revised by fuel retailers on the first day of every month depending mainly on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Indian rupee. (Reuters)

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 11.50 for an Indane gas cylinder from June 1.

“The Retail Selling Price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs. 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with a drop in international prices,” the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) said in a statement.

“For the month of June, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to an increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder,” it added.

However, the state-owned oil and gas company has said the hike will not impact beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.



Under the government’s Ujjwala scheme, 83 million below poverty line (BPL) families will be provided with free cooking gas cylinders for three months as part of the coronavirus relief package.

Prices of LPG cylinders are revised by fuel retailers on the first day of every month depending mainly on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Indian rupee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beware of this wallpaper, it can brick your smartphone
Jun 01, 2020 09:18 IST
Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh, Priyanka lead Bollywood tributes
Jun 01, 2020 09:16 IST
Yellow alert issued for 9 Kerala districts, monsoon expected to hit state today
Jun 01, 2020 09:10 IST
Lockdown 5.0: Delhi-Noida border remains sealed, Gurugram border open
Jun 01, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.