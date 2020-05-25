Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Domestic flight ops to remain halted in Tripura, says Agartala airport

Domestic flight ops to remain halted in Tripura, says Agartala airport

Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Updated: May 25, 2020 07:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Agartala (Tripura)

A deserted view of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during the lockdown in New Delhi on Sunday. (Amal KS/HT File Photo )

Domestic air operations will not resume in Tripura from Monday as all flights operating to and from Agartala stand cancelled, according to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport’s officials.

Services were halted as all the flights are connected to Kolkata and the Kolkata airport is not available till May 27, in view of cyclone Amphan.

Union minister for civil aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday announced that domestic flights will recommence across the country from May 25.

Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport, VV Rao, in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar said that at least two flights may be cancelled due to some issues at Kolkata, Mumbai and other places.



“We have done inspection and trial run with all stakeholders today evening and went off successfully. All stakeholders trying their level best to ensure touch-free and safe passage of air travel for passengers,” he said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 when the Narendra Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the virus.

Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Policing ban on saliva will be hard: India bowling coach
May 25, 2020 09:10 IST
Eid Mubarak: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan extend greetings
May 25, 2020 09:00 IST
Japan to end Tokyo’s state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
May 25, 2020 08:59 IST
Academic session in Tripura schools to resume from June 15: Education Minister
May 25, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.