Can’t eat inside plane, avoid lavatory: India sets ground rules to fly again
The aviation ministry advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.
With domestic flights resuming next week, the ministry of civil aviation said on Thursday that only a third of operations will be allowed while releasing the SOPs for those travelling.
The ministry said only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed. It also advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.
Some of the rules are:
* Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport
* Passengers will be required to wear face mask
* Only one check-in bag will be allowed
* Pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid travel
* A self-declaration/Aarogya Setu app status would also be obtained that the passenger is free of Covid-19 symptoms
* Passengers with ‘Red’ status in the Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to travel
* The cabin crew will be in full protective suit
* The airlines will not provide meal services on board
* No newspaper or magazines will be provided by the airlines
* Use of baggage trolley to be minimised
* Passengers are advised to minimise use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles
* Passengers will not be allowed to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight
* All those travelling will be thermally screened at the airport entry gate
* No passengers from containment zones allowed
* Chairs marked ‘not for use’ should not be taken