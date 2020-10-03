Domestic flights: Pre-Covid figures will be reached between Diwali and New Year, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The domestic aviation sector will reach pre-Covid numbers of daily flights and passengers between Diwali and New Year, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. On October 2, a total of 1,76,601 domestic passengers were handled by all the airports collectively, and 1536 flights were operated.

Here is all you need to know about post-Covid domestic operations:

1. Domestic flights were suspended on March 25 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19.

2. Aviation sector is one of the worst-hit sectors by the lockdown.

3. After a gap of two months, domestic flights were resumed on May 25 — with several restrictions at place.

4. Airlines were asked to fly only 33 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.

5. The Centre fixed the air fare so that airlines do not overcharge passengers. Air tickets have been capped between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600. The fare cap is still existing.

6. Initially, only one check-in bag was allowed in domestic flights. No meals were to be served on board.

7. Over the time, these restrictions have been relaxed. The airlines are now operating at near 60 per cent capacity. The airlines have been asked to revert to their pre-Covid baggage rules. Packaged meals are also available on domestic flights now.

8. Several state governments have still not allowed the airports to return to their pre-Covid numbers of daily arrivals and departures.

9. In August, the West Bengal government barred flights from six Covid-19 high-risk cities. On days of local lockdowns, all flights were barred.

10. Still, the growth in the domestic figures has been hopeful, as passengers are now convinced that flights are safe, the Union minister has said.