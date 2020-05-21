Domestic flights to resume from Monday, global cases reach 5 million: Covid-19 news today

Inside planes, middle seats might not be left vacant though such a proposal was initially on the table, according to the official, who also said measures will be taken to maintain social distancing at airports (AP file photo )

The government on Wednesday allowed the gradual resumption of domestic flight services beginning May 25, in yet another step towards a graded exit from the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases across the world crossed five million, a milestone that was reached in just five months.

Domestic flight services to resume from May 25

India will resume domestic flights beginning May 25, the government said on Wednesday, announcing a gradual reboot of air travel that was halted two months ago on account of a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Covid-19: What you need to know today

This is the 60th edition of a column on Covid-19 I've written pretty much everyday since March 19. Perhaps because I write it, I get asked a lot of questions.

State-wise variations in new rules leave citizens puzzled

Can you go to office? Can you drive your car across to the next state, or the next city? Can you take public transport? Can you even get a haircut? On March 25, the day India imposed the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the answer to all these questions was a resounding no.

3k tested under Ayushman Bharat: NHA

In the month-and-a-half since treatment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was made free under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), at least 2,000 people have either been treated or are being treated for the viral disease under the world's largest public health insurance scheme.

List of 200 new trains released, AC included

The ministry of railways issued guidelines Wednesday for resuming 100 pairs of regular passenger trains from June 1 with both AC and non-AC coaches, revising its earlier order allowing only non-ac trains.

Two-metre distance may not be enough: Study

Droplets of saliva can travel as far as six metres even in low wind speeds of 4kmph, a new study has found, indicating that current social distancing guidelines of two metres may be insufficient to stop a Covid-19 patient from transmitting the disease.

Covid-19 crisis: Asymptomatic people can infect surfaces

In a finding that has major implications for people using public transport and sharing office space as the lockdown is relaxed in India, a study has found that asymptomatic and presymtomatic people with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are highly infectious and can extensively contaminate the environment in a very short time.

Global coronavirus cases cross 5 million in less than 5 months

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases crossed the 5-million mark on Wednesday, according to a compilation of figures by Worldometer, as the pandemic continued to devastate the globe where close to 325,000 people have now died due to it and millions more find themselves unemployed and at the risk of poverty.

Bharat Biotech ties up with US varsity for Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech has partnered with the US-based Thomas Jefferson University (TJU) to develop its experimental vaccine Coravax against Covid-19 under the accelerated development programme.

Only 6% cases need hospitalisation, over 40,000 have recovered: Govt

Just about 6.39% of active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India need hospitalisation, according to the latest government data that indicates the outbreak has not been as severe in the country as in certain other countries.