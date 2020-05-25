Domestic passenger flights resume, India among top 10 worst-hit nations: Covid-19 news today

CISF security personnel at T3 Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi on Sunday. The flight services are resuming from Monday after an order by the central government. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Domestic air travel resumes today with all states finally agreeing to accept at least some flights even though safety protocols will vary airport to airport. Meanwhile, India overtook Iran on Sunday, breaking into the list of top 10 countries worst affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in terms of total number of cases.

Domestic flights resume today after ‘long day of hard negotiations’

Air travel across the country was set to resume on Monday, with all states finally agreeing to accept at least some flights but announcing varied quarantine and self-isolation rules for arriving passengers to address misgivings about infections being brought in from other cities.

India now among 10 worst countries in Covid-19 cases

With the highest one-day national surge of 6,634new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, India on Sunday overtook Iran to become the 10th biggest hot spot of the pathogen, which has rapidly swept the globe, claiming new epicentres across continents and leaving health care systems overwhelmed in its wake.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

A new study on Covid-19 patients from Singapore highlights just why it's important to refine treatment and hospitalisation policies on the basis of science. Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that a joint paper by the country's National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the Academy of Medicine showed that patients were no longer contagious 11 days after infection.

20% beds in 117 private hospitals to be reserved for Covid-19 surge

Private hospitals with 50 or more beds will need to set aside 20% of their bed strength for Covid-19 patients, the Delhi government ordered on Sunday in a measure meant to prepare the city's health care system for a surge in infections.

Centre identifies 4 model cities for Covid handling

Four cities -- Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru -- could serve as possible role models for other urban centres in handling the Covid-19 pandemic that India is striving to control while moving to restart the economy.

Surge in Shramik trains to UP, Bihar clog network, railways cite congestion

With several Shramik Special trains bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar being delayed and diverted over the past two days, the ministry of railways on Sunday said the convergence of trains to these destinations have caused congestion in the network adding that the total number of trains to the region has increased.

Covid-19 surge pushes Mumbai to the brink

On May 10, a 35-year-old bank loan agent in Mumbai suddenly developed a temperature. With the city firmly in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, his family was alarmed but he dismissed their concern, saying he hadn't come in contact with any confirmed Covid-19 patient.

Covid-19 dampens Eid celebrations across India

Under the shadow of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday marked Eid al-Fitr, but the usual fervour and celebrations were missing.

Virus strains on bats in China lab not matching Covid-19: Director

The Chinese virology institute at the centre of US allegations as the possible source of Covid-19 has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none of them match the pathogen behind the new pandemic, its director has said.

Poverty-stricken, jobless Hyd couple tries to sell infant son for ₹22,000

Poverty and lack of work during the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 drove a migrant couple in Hyderabad to try and sell their two-month old son for Rs 22,000 through a mediator on Sunday.

Virtual courts are not a panacea: Chandrachud

The Covid-19 outbreak forced the Supreme Court to resort to virtual court hearings so that the safety of lawyers, litigants and media personnel was not jeopardised, but such hearings will not replace or be a substitute for physical courts, Supreme Court judge, justice DY Chandrachud, said on Sunday.

Addressing Covid outbreak with clinical studies of Ayush systems: Ayush minister

The ministry of Ayush (ayurveda, yoga & naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) is also active in India's fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).