Domestic travellers with green status on Aarogya Setu needn’t be quarantined: Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

“We have clarified that if anyone has the Aarogya Setu app, it’s like a passport and you are, why should anybody want any quarantine,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the SOPs released by the aviation ministry gives detailed guidelines about it. (PTI file photo )

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday domestic passengers who do not have the symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and have a green status on the Aarogya Setu app need not be quarantined after reaching their destinations.

“We have clarified that if anyone has the Aarogya Setu app, it’s like a passport and you are, why should anybody want any quarantine,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The aviation minister was replying to a query during a Facebook live session.

Puri said the SOPs released by the aviation ministry gives detailed guidelines about it.



“When I am talking quarantine, I am talking about domestic passengers. As far as international passengers are concerned, they are already prescribed mandatory quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

Puri had announced on Wednesday that domestic passenger flights will resume from May 25 in a “calibrated manner.” The ministry had issued fresh guidelines for the passengers and flights.

The Centre has mandated the use of Aarogya Setu app for domestic air travel while children below the age of 14 have been exempted.

“In case of non-availability of Aarogya Setu app, the passenger should be facilitated to go to a counter provided by the airport where Aarogya Setu can be downloaded,” it said.

If a passenger does not have the Aarogya Setu app on their phone for some reason, they can give a self-declaration form and such a passenger will not be stopped from boarding the flight.

Saturday marks the 60th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic. The lockdown announced on March 24 is scheduled to end on May 31.

