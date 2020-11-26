Don’t air grievances publicly: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Rejecting charges that the Congress lacks inner-party democracy, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Thursday that anyone was free to take their grievances to the party chief or the working committee, but internal party issues should not be raised on public platforms.

“If you’re a Congressman, you can go to the party president or the Congress Working Committee with any problem you may have with the party functioning. But you should not go out to air your grievances. If you want to do that, you can leave the party,” Sigh said.

Although the Punjab CM did not name any leader, the remarks were made in the backdrop of criticism by some senior party leaders on the party’s functioning following its poor showing in the October-November Bihar assembly polls and assembly by-elections. As part of the Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance, the Congress contested 70 seats in Bihar but managed to win just 19, impacting the Opposition’s chances of ousting the ruling coalition from power; it won just nine of the 28 bypoll seats in Madhya Pradesh, and failed to open its account in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Manipur. The party’s poll performance had led to senior Congress leaders calling for a change in the organisation framework, leading to an internal war of words.

In August also, the two-time Punjab CM had opposed a perceived attempt by 23 senior Congress politicians to challenge the Gandhi family leadership, describing their demand for a rehaul as “detrimental to its interests, and the interests of the nation”.

Singh said he had learnt the lesson from late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when he was a Congress MP. “Indira ji had told me that internal party matters should remain within the party, and this still holds true for the Congress,” he added.

Singh also rejected suggestions that the party needed a change of leadership in the backdrop of the Bihar election results, stating that Sonia Gandhi will remain the leader as long as she wants, after which a replacement will be elected. There is no need for change at this point, he said, adding that one shouldn’t too much in the Bihar verdict.