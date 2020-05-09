Sections
‘We’re prepared for the worst’: Health minister on Covid-19 crisis

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:14 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

It is not anticipated for India to witness a situation like other worst-hit nations by Covid-19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. The minister added that the administration still has prepared the country for a situation if the pandemic takes a worst turn.  

“We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation,” Vardhan told reporters on Saturday.

Vardhan said that the fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3%, the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%.

“These are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days and for the last 7 days it has been 9.9 days,” he added.



Also read: Your service supplier with no contact history could be Covid-19 spreader

On Friday, in a press briefing, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said Indians must learn to start living with coronavirus. It is important to make critical behavioural changes by people, he said.

“We will have to learn to live with the virus, for which it is important to make critical behavioural changes and incorporate all the preventive guidelines that the health ministry has been issuing on following hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing measures, as part of our daily routine. It is an everyday battle for us to keep the infection at bay,” Agarwal stated.

Coronavirus cases in the country rapidly inch toward the 60,000-mark. On Saturday, the Ministry of Health updated the national Covid-19 tally to 59,662. There are 39,834 active coronavirus cases in the country, 17,846 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,981 people have died from the deadly contagion.

