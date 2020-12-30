Sections
Don’t approve of conversion for marriage, says Rajnath Singh; backs UP law

“I want to ask why there should be a conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know, in the Muslim religion, one cannot marry someone from another religion. I personally do not approve of conversion for marriage,” Rajnath Singh told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said there is a difference between “natural marriage” and forceful religious conversion for marriage. (ANI file photo)

Backing the “anti-conversion” legislation brought by Uttar Pradesh government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he personally does not support conversion for marriage.

He was responding to a question about the misuse of “love-jihad law” enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Rajnath Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

He said there is a difference between “natural marriage” and forceful religious conversion for marriage.



“In many cases, you may have seen that the religious conversion is being done forcefully and sometimes it is done under greed. Natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage has a big difference and I think governments which made these laws have considered all these things,” he added.

Answering a query, he said a true Hindu will not practice discrimination.

“I believe that a true Hindu will not do discrimination based on caste, religion and sects. Our religious scriptures also do not give permission for this. India is the only country that has given the message of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” (The whole world is a family). No country did this,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has enacted a law to prohibit fraudulent and forcible conversions, including conversion for marriage.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also approved the Freedom to Religion Bill 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

